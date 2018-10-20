BREC's Baton Rouge Gallery is featuring the work of artist members Jamie Baldridge, David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson through Nov. 1.
Admission is free and hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
In "Nature Abhors a Vacuum," Baldridge creates psychological tableaux by manipulating and constructing photographs. Baldridge grew up in New Iberia and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art from LSU. He resides in Lafayette and is a professor of new media and digital art at University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
With his "Dilemma" exhibit, Horton uses his signature vibrant, colorful and, at times, humorous style to explore the options that confront people in dealing with difficult choices. For more than 27 years, David Horton taught art and design at LSU, Arizona State University, Mississippi State University and Nicholls State University. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art from LSU.
With "Storiella," Kelley, a Lake Charles resident, draws inspiration from James Joyce’s "Finnegan’s Wake" in creating a series of works using paper ephemera, found objects, etching and relief proofs, reproductions of my paintings, printed matter and debris of the studio.” "Storiella" is composed of 48 collages corresponding to pages 260-308 of the book.
Thompson makes her Baton Rouge Gallery debut with "An Archive of Feelings," an exhibition of recent photo-based work examining how images of death, violence and mourning circulate in the media. The exhibition includes a large installation, titled “Images Seen to Images Felt,” which consists of photograms made by pressing light-sensitive paper against a computer screen in a darkroom. Thompson earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from Northwestern University and master of fine arts degree from University of California, Irvine. She is an associate professor of art in photography at LSU.
For more information, call (255) 383-1470.