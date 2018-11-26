The Louisiana Voices of Women theater company will present actor and playwright Medina Perine's one-woman show, "Your Hair is Your Heir: Hair Crownicles," at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Red Shoes, 2303 Government St.
Perine brings her audiences on a comedic, jazzy, hip-hop soulful journey about fitting in society by way of hair.
"Medina really brings to life the adage, 'A woman’s hair is her crowning glory,'" said Aileen Henricks, artistic director for Louisiana Voices of Women. "Her audience experiences a range of emotions that they live every day when they have to 'fix' or groom their hair. The best part is that audience members can feel secure in laughing at themselves — at least, I did."
Admission is $15 and can be paid at the door. For more information, visit lavow.org.