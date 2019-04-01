As a complement to its exhibit "Picturing Vivian Maier," the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is also showcasing the work of photographer Richard C. Albertine through April 7.
The smaller show, "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," shows how the Baton Rouge artist understood light as a physical phenomenon and as a way to express inner feelings in creating a photographic record of the world around him. His strong visual sense of light, technical mastery and personal vision was formed in large part due to his studies with esteemed photographer Minor White.
Albertine’s work is most notable for his subtle renderings of black and white tonalities. An artist who enjoyed experimenting, he often printed the same image multiple times using various chemical after-processes to enhance or alter tonal effects in each print.
Albertine first came to Baton Rouge in 1978 to work briefly for Gris Gris Magazine. In 1985, he returned and taught at both LSU and Southern University. The onset of serious health issues in the mid-1990s caused him to gradually withdraw from public life. Although continuing to take photographs, he stopped exhibiting his work. He died in 2016, leaving behind more than 1,000 prints.