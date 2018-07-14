The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2018-19 season, which will take place in venues throughout the city during the renovation of the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Season performances are:
- "American Greats" — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. This concert celebrates American music from Antonin Dvorak’s iconic "New World Symphony" to Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer Jennifer Higdon’s newest work, commissioned by the symphony.
- "Bachtoberfest" — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St. In the shadow of the State Capitol, toast the genius of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for this popular feast for all the senses. Beer and bratwurst will be sold on-site.
- "Louisiana Youth Orchestra I" — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. The youth orchestra's first concert of the season.
- "The Magic of John Williams" — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, First Baptist Church 529 Convention St. The symphony's first all-John Williams concert, with music from "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Star Wars" and other films.
- "Home for the Holidays" — 7 p.m. Dec. 2, LSU Union Theater. The symphony, its chorus and the Interfaith Gospel Ensemble fill the LSU Union with the rich sounds of the season.
- "Holiday Brass I" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. A holiday celebration, featuring the symphony's brass section along with student guests.
- "Holiday Brass II" — 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. A reprise of the holiday celebration, featuring the symphony's brass section along with student guests.
- "Mozart Birthday Bash" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Mozart’s rousing "Jupiter Symphony" headlines a tribute to music’s favorite prodigy, complete with cake and Champagne.
- "Louisiana Youth Orchestra II" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. The youth orchestra's second concert of the season.
- "Valentine's Swing" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, L'Auberge Hotel & Casino, 777 L’Auberge Ave. A night of romance includes the symphony's elite orchestra performing Duke Ellington and Count Basie, among other songs by jazz greats. A seated dinner and dancing complete the evening. The show also features LSU jazz masters Brian Shaw and Willis Delony.
- "An Evening with the BRSO String Quartet" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. The string quartet will spotlight masterpieces of the classical era.
- "Pennington Great Performers in Concert Series" — 8 p.m. March 15, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. The symphony's signature spring performance.
- "Beethoven's 'Eroica' Symphony" — 7:30 p.m. April 4, First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Renowned LSU cellist Dennis Parker returns to perform with the symphony.
- "Louisiana Youth Orchestra III" — 7:30 p.m. April 14, Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. The youth orchestra's third and final concert of the season.
- "Pictures at an Exhibition" — 7:30 p.m. May 2, First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. The symphony closes its season with Mussorgsky’s masterpiece "Pictures at an Exhibition." The concert also includes Durufle’s "Requiem," featuring the BRSO Chorus with soloists Sonja Bruzauskas and Brandon Hendrickson.
For ticket information, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.