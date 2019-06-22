The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., will host a Cajun jam session at 3 p.m. Sunday in its Brick Gallery. Musicians are encouraged to join in. Admission is free. (225) 336-2422, westbatonrougemuseum.com
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open two exhibits Thursday: "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," featuring figurative paintings by Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Doron Langberg and Heidi Hahn; and "Adore/Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," featuring more than 70 works of contemporary art jewelry from the collection of Michie, associate dean of the LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
Tickets are on sale for "Moon Over Buffalo," scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University's Vonnie Borden Theatre in D. Vickers Hall on the Hammond campus. Southeastern theater alumni will star in the collaborative production. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and students at the Vonnie Borden Theatre box office. (985) 549-2184
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's summer musical "Willy Wonka," opening July 11 in the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Sweet Georgia Brown," opening July 25 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30 and $25 for children and students with valid ID and $15 for groups of 10 or more who purchase in advance at newventuretheatre.org.
Tickets are on sale for "Uncorked: Paths and Loops" at 6 p.m. July 26 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette. The evening will include Spanish wine and fine cheese in honor of the exhibition “Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon Jr.” Tickets are $50; $45 for members. hilliardmuseum.org
Tickets are on sale for the "Manship Theatre Presents: Sondheim on Sondheim," opening Aug. 3 in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org