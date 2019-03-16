The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is seeking volunteers to help with some of the activities for children that will be a part of the Ebb & Flow Festival on April 6-7.
To apply, visit ebbandflowbr.org/volunteer or call (225) 344-8558. A “Flowunteer” orientation and party will be held at 5 p.m. March 21 at Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road.
Volunteers are needed to staff the festival’s Kid’s Coast, an area designed for kids to explore, learn, play and create.
Kids Coast will host a Junior Ninja Warrior course, with GymFitBR experts on hand. Joshua Roberts, of GymFitBR, says there also will be an aerial rig so attendees of all ages can unleash their inner acrobats.
The event also will include the unveiling of the Kids’ Parkour Course, premiering at the festival.
Other Kid’s Coast activities include the Knock Knock Children’s Museum Rig-a-Majig, Imagination Playground, interactive art creations and a giant chess set. Hands-on crafting of cornhusk dolls will be offered by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.
The Livingston Parish Library will provide arts and crafts, while Oculus Rift Virtual Reality experiences will be provided by East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Both libraries will have bookmobiles on site. Dance lessons, story times, face painting and water-related activities will also be available.
The Louisiana Arts & Science Museum will host a variety of children’s activities and will be free and open to the public on both Saturday and Sunday.