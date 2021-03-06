- Registration is open for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's auditions for its Youth Ballet's live summer tour performances. Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 13 in The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Auditions are open for students entering the fifth through ninth grades in the fall. Rehearsals will begin on April 27, and the tour will run June 3-11. The audition fee is $10. For more information, call (222) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design" on March 11. The show runs through June 6. The show features more than 40 iconic and historic chairs from the mid-1800s to today's studio movement. The museum also will host a free gallery talk at 2 p.m. March 14 on Zoom. For more information, visit lsumoa.org/art-of-seating.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is introducing its first-ever Arts Ambassadors membership program and accepting members, welcoming anyone who is passionate about and believes in championing the local arts community. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the group. Membership is $10 a month. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia, is hosting its Plein Air Painting Competition March 13-19. Painters will be outdoors in the Shadows-on-the-Teche gardens, along Main Street and other areas around Acadiana for visitors to view. The event includes a free paint-out, art exhibit, awards ceremony and silent auction. Completed paintings will be sold starting March 14 with proceeds benefiting the Shadows-on-the-Teche and art education. For more information, visit BiddingForGood.com/ShadowsOnTheTeche. On March 13, there will be a Plein Air Quick Draw Competition, where artists race against the clock to complete a painting en plein-air in only two hours. The competition is open to artists high school age and older. For more information, call (337) 369-6446.
- The Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans is inviting artists to submit entries to its Gulf South exhibit through April 2. The works should reflect on issues of public and community health. The show will be curated by David Robinson-Morris, regional director of diversity and inclusion at Ochsner Health System and founder of Xavier University’s Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit. The show will feature works by artists from across the region. The show will run from July 31 to Oct. 3. For submission guidelines, visit cacno.org/opencall2021.
- The St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, is showing "Anima Vestra," through March 27 in the Miriam Barranger Gallery. The show features large-scale drawings by north ahore artist and conservationist Anne London Zvejnieks. Hours are by appointment Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (985) 892-8650 or email info@sttammany.art.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments