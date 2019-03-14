Red Stick Social, the Government Street entertainment venue built in a renovated Entergy power plant, plans to open April 15, the business's owners said on Thursday.
The community gathering space will feature 10 bowling lanes, bars throughout the building, a restaurant — serving "elevated Acadian" cuisine, said executive chef George Sittig — servicing all areas of the facility and a stage for live music.
Red Stick Social also has a rooftop deck, spaces for private meetings and an option to rent out a floor, with four of the bowling lanes and a bar, for parties and events.
The 103-year-old building that houses Red Stick Social was originally a Baton Rouge Electric Company power plant before being owned by Gulf States Electric and finally Entergy. And original elements of the, what can easily be called "colossal," brick building can found in the space, such as an overhead 20-ton gantry crane and archways giving views through the building.
The 30,000-square-foot Red Stick Social is an anchor for the larger Electric Depot complex, which will have additional restaurants, a coffee shop, retail spaces and apartments.
More information about Red Stick Social can be found online at redsticksocial.com.