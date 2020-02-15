"Louisiana's Lionhearted Ladies: Championing the Right to Vote," runs through Dec. 18 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the constitutional right to vote. Admission is free. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Lab Theatre's production of "Psychosis" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $12. lsu.edu/cmda.
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Wind Ensemble's concert "Pictures at an Exhibition" at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in the LSU Union Theatre. Tickets are $18 and $11 for students. lsu.edu/cmda.
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Head Trip," at 7 p.m. March 7, 3 p.m. March 8 and 7 p.m. March 14 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $24. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's productions of "The Fox on the Fairway" opening Feb. 28 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd., and "A Doll's House, Part 2," opening March 13 in the Studio Theatre. Tickets for both productions are $26 and $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
The LSU Jazz Spring Showcase, featuring the Jazz Lab Band, Chamber Groups and Jazz Ensemble, will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the LSU Union Theatre. The repertoire will be varied and spontaneous. Tickets are $18 and $11 for students. lsu.edu/cmda.
The LSU Chamber Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. Alban's Chapel, 11 Dalrymple Drive. Admission is free. lsu.edu/cmda.
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Opera's production of "Manon" opening March 12 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $14-$29. lsu.edu/cmda.
The St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, is showing “Contemporary Clay: Image & Form,” a ceramic exhibition that explores surface design and it’s relationship with form, through March 20. sttammanyartassociation.org.