The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has been selected as one of 20 nonprofit arts education organizations from across the U.S. to participate in an initiative designed to help establish effective arts education programs for older adults.
The program, part of the third cohort of the National Guild for Community Arts Education’s Catalyzing Creative Aging Program, is provided in partnership with Lifetime Arts, which designs and disseminates creative aging programs for active older adults. Research shows that professionally led, participatory arts education for older adults fosters positive aging and healthier lives.
The program will provide training and coaching for eight months, from November through June 2020, through a series of workshops, webinars and video consultations.
Participating organizations will play an integral role in developing arts education for older adults. The idea is to shift away from the passive entertainment traditionally offered to older adults and toward programs that inspire vital creative practices.
Ten of the participating organizations will be selected through a separate competitive application process to receive seed grants of up to $7,000 to implement new creative aging programs in fall 2020.
For more information, nationalguild.org.