The Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center's latest "Arts in Medicine" exhibit, "Art & Soul," runs through April 1 in the Jones Walker Foyer Gallery in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The show is coordinated by the Manship Theatre and features artwork covering a variety of subjects by hospital staff and patients.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.