Black History Month, a time of celebration and education about African-American history and culture, is well underway in Baton Rouge. And it is continuing strong through the end of February.
A large number of events are coming up, from poetry and book readings at local libraries to a recognition of local African-American leaders. Below is a roundup of Black History Month events coming up in the Baton Rouge area.
Did we leave out an event that should be included? Tell us about it by emailing red@theadvocate.com.
Saturday, Feb. 16
NOW AND THEN MUSEUM BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: Noon to 2 p.m., Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African-American History, 538 South Blvd. Including music, dance and speakers along with museum tours and a walking tour to exhibits in the neighborhood. (225) 343-4431.
CHILDREN'S AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN: 3 p.m., Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Volunteers can read a poem, recite quotes, sing songs or read from a book. All ages welcome. (225) 354-7560; ebrpl.com.
Monday, Feb. 18
BOOKS AND BREW: THE COLLECTED WORKS OF LANGSTON HUGHES: 1 p.m., Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Discussing works by the great Harlem Renaissance poet, novelist and playwright. (225) 924-9384; ebrpl.com.
BLACK HISTORY TRIVIA: 3 p.m., Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Trivia game for teens focused on black history. (225) 231-3240; ebrpl.com.
"MARSHALL" FILM SCREENING: 3:30 p.m., Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. (225) 389-7440; ebrpl.com.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN: 4 p.m., River Center Branch Library, 447 Third St. Poetry readings from Charles R. Smith Jr.'s book "28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World." For ages 6-11. (225) 389-4967; ebrpl.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN & SCAVENGER HUNT: 4:30 p.m., Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. Scavenger hunt to match quotes with famous African-Americans. For ages 8-11. (225) 389-744; ebrpl.com.
AFRICAN-CARIBBEAN COOKING: 5 p.m., Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. African-Caribbean cooking demonstration. (225) 231-3240; ebrpl.com.
Thursday, Feb. 21
KIWANIS CLUB BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM: 6 p.m., Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of South Baton Rouge, features speaker Dr. Tamiara Wade, author of "A Will to Win: From Scotlandville to Space." sbrkiwanis.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. This year's theme is "Present Day History: Channeling the Past, Changing the Narrative." Celebrating African-American history and culture through dance, music and literary performances. Mychal Bell of the Jena 6 will be a guest speaker. (225) 272-9200; brec.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
LSU AACC JAZZ BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU's Stadium Club South at Tiger Stadium. Annual jazz brunch hosted by Clarence L. Barney Jr. African-American Cultural Center. Registration required. (225) 578-8039; lsufoundation.org.
Sunday, Feb. 24
THE ART OF "SANKOFA'S EYMBRACE": 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jones Creek Regional Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and artist Antoine Ghost Mitchell will talk about their graphic novel "Sankofa's Eymbrace" and give a tour of an exhibit on display at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library through March. (225) 756-1140; ebrpl.com.
Thursday, Feb. 28
THE BLACK BALL: 7 p.m., East Baton Rouge COA Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd. A celebration of black excellence, honoring the Rouge 28, a group of Baton Rouge black leaders and influences. Hosted by The Rouge Collection. $50 via eventbrite.com.
Ongoing
RIVER ROAD AFRICAN-AMERICAN MUSEUM FILM SCREENINGS: The River Road African-American Museum is hosting a series of events around Baton Rouge to screen a new documentary about two local cemeteries where enslaved people are buried. Times at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at River Parish Community College (925 W. Edenborne Parkway); 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Southern University; 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at River Parish Community College; and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at River Parish Community College. (225) 474-5553; africanamericanmuseum.org.
LOUISIANA DIGITAL MEDIA ARCHIVE: Online at ladigitalmedia.org. Throughout the month, the Louisiana Digital Media Archive is highlighting videos about periods in Louisiana black history, from slavery and segregation to the civil rights movement.