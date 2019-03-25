Sonny Liston probably wasn't expecting Muhammad Ali's knockout punch in 1965.
It came from below and put the former heavyweight champion on the mat within a minute of the opening bell.
Ali stood taller than most other fighters and usually hit straight forward, which is why the "Phantom Punch," as it's known in boxing history, took Liston by surprise. Ali dubbed it the anchor punch.
This is where the story ends in New Venture Theatre's production of Will Power's "Fetch Clay, Make Man," which opens March 29 in the LSU Studio Theatre.
Where the story begins is on the eve of the much anticipated rematch between the two fighters.
Ali is in his dressing room when he's paid a visit by Stepin Fetchit, a comedian and actor.
"It's said that he showed Ali how to throw the anchor punch," director Greg Williams Jr. said. "Fetchit was friends with the heavyweight champion Jack Johnson, who used the anchor punch to bring down his opponents."
The punch went down in history. Playwright Will Power tries to reconstruct the conversation that preceded it.
"And what's even more interesting is that Stepin Fetchit was Ali's best friend," Williams said.
Make that an unlikely best friend.
Each approached civil rights differently, with Ali speaking out in a way that was as straightforward as his punches, and Fetchit finding fame as the vaudevillian trope.
"When I was growing up, my parents would never let me watch anything with Stepin Fetchit in it because they said he was so demeaning to black people," Williams said. "But Fetchit and Ali discuss that in this play. Ali calls him a coon and a buffoon, and Fetchit says, 'I came in through the back door so you could come in through the front.'"
For Williams, that single line revealed so much about this friendship.
"Muhammad Ali was carrying the heavy load of black people's hope and culture in America, and I couldn't understand his friendship with Stepin Fetchit," Williams said. "But Fetchit was stuck doing what he did because he got his foot in the door playing the buffoon and wasn't allowed to play other characters. But he did open a door."
And though the play's title is a play on Ali's birth name, Cassius Clay, it's also a metaphor for the clay of this friendship.
Keyarron Harold plays Fetchit opposite Romeraux Allen as Ali. Other characters also pass through the dressing room, including Ali's manager, William Fox, played by Tony Medlin; Ali's wife, Sonja, played by Taylor Randall; and the fighter's guard, Brother Rashad, played by Michael Russ.
Each has issues. Sonja isn't sure embracing Islam is worth holding on to her husband at the price of losing herself, and Rashad doesn't trust anyone around Ali.
But Romeraux's stage presence as Ali dominates. It has to because Ali's personality eclipsed everyone around him in real life.
This presented a challenge for Williams because not just anyone could portray the physical presence and personality of a legend.
"But, you know, the stars aligned, and the theater gods smiled down on us," Williams said. "We not only got an actor who had the charisma of Ali, he is also a boxer, and he has the physique."
Allen was living in Chicago at the time of auditions. He's a New Orleans native who moved to Baker after Hurricane Katrina, then after high school moved to New York to pursue acting. Then is it was on to Chicago, where he continued acting and began training as an amateur boxer.
"I was coming back to Baton Rouge, but I knew I wasn't going to make it in time for the auditions," Allen said. "So, I asked Greg if I could send a taped audition. After they watched it, I had to audition for them on FaceTime. Then they told me I had the part."
Still, the part didn't come as naturally to Allen as he'd hoped.
"I had to relearn everything that I'd learned in boxing," he said. "Muhammad Ali did everything they tell you not to do. He leaned into his punches, and he didn't hold his arms up — and you're always supposed to keep your arms up."
While Allen battles his muscle memory, he also has to remember his lines.
"It's so tricky," he said. "But I want to get this right. Anytime you're playing one of our heroes, you want to do him justice. Not only do I have to get his mannerisms down, I have to properly reflect his fights."
