- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host "Dreamland" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 both inside and on its lawn. This event coincides with the museum's exhibit, "Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland," which runs through Oct. 21. The "Dreamland" event, part of Ebb & Flow, will feature performances by Bayou Cirque, games for children, photo ops with Coney Island cutouts and the museum's exhibits. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "The Hobbit" has been changed to Sept. 24-Oct. 3 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are limited. Visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "9 to 5 the Musical," opening Sept. 16 in the old Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. Visit actgonzales.org.
- Registration is open for an Art Day and Poetry Slam at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 with the Poetry Slam beginning at 2 p.m. at Mid City Artisans Gallery and Art Learning Center, 516 Moore St. Purchase of a $5 raffle ticket is required for entry to the Poetry Slam. To register, visit mid-cityartisans.com.
- Admission is free every third Thursday at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The next third Thursday free admission will be Sept. 16. The museum is showing the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, "The Negro Motorist Green Book." Visit louisianastatemuseum.org/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for two performances by Philadelphia-based dance troupe Philadanco! at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30-$55. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- The next program in Yes We Cannibal's Meat Meet series will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 12, featuring selections from Isabella Rosselini’s "Green Porno," along with a talk by master beekeeper Jay Williams on the state of bee-keeping and bee populations and a demonstration from the Capitol Area Beekeepers Association. The series will continue at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 with an interview with author Gary Gautier, who will discuss his book, "Hippies." Both programs will take place at 1600 Government St., and both are free. Visit yestwecannibal.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has opened a new exhibit, "Twenty Years of Marais Press: Imprinting a Campus and a Collection." The show is a retrospective of the creative output of visiting artists’ printmaking collaborations within the Marais Press, located in the Department of the Visual Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. The press has been led by Brian Kelly since 1999. The show runs through Aug. 20, 2022. Visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
