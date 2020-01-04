- Dec. 5 is Free First Sunday for several Baton Rouge museums, including the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; and the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial Museum, 305 S. River Road. Louisiana's Old State Capitol's admission is always free, but the museum hosts activities for Free First Sunday.
- The deadline is Jan. 17 for entries to the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts' statewide inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Contest in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation. The theme is "The Art of Sound." High school songwriters from across Louisiana are invited to showcase their work, and three will be awarded $10,000 in college scholarships, a chance to record their winning songs in a state-of-the-art professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producers and engineers and the opportunity to perform their songs on stage during the Trombone Shorty Foundation’s annual “Shorty Fest” benefit concert during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. For rules, details or to submit original work, visit georgerodriguefoundation.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will extend its hours from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Louisiana Marathon on Jan. 18-19. During the marathon, the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum is hosting a hot cocoa bar in the lobby, which is included in the museum admission price. Also, the Michael Foster Band will second-line from the marathon expo to the Museum Plaza for a special brunch. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- On Jan. 19, the Capitol Park Museum will close its exhibit, "Carrying on the Dream: Civil Rights in Baton Rouge and the Hearse of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," featuring the 1966 Cadillac Superior Coach hearse that transported the body of the slain civil rights leader after his assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968. On Jan. 30, the museum will open "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for Wonderland Performing Arts' production of Disney's "Frozen, Jr." at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the James Devin Moncus Theater in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $15. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Freeze Frame: 34th Annual Photographic Open Competition is accepting submissions Jan. 8-18. Sponsored by the Lafayette Art Association & Gallery, this regional, juried and judged competition is open to photographers of any age. All photographers are allowed a maximum of three entries (2D or 3D format). Entry fee for one to three is $30 for non LAA members. For more info on submitting images and rules of the competition, email info@lafayetteart.org, visit lafayetteart.org or call (337) 269-0363. An awards reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Exhibit dates are Jan. 22 to March 14.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com