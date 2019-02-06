Unless you're the greatest, most creative planner, Valentine's Day can come with a little bit of pressure. You could be within the first year of an exciting, new relationship or decades into a loving, committed partnership — either way, you are probably thinking hard on how to impress your significant other when the romantic holiday comes around.

An intimate dinner is always worthwhile. (And last year, Red made our recommendations for 25 romantic restaurants in Baton Rouge. You can find that by clicking here.)

But there are a lot of options in the Baton Rouge area for theater, art and active Valentine's Day-related events — along with a few options for those single folks out there. Take a look through the roundup below to help take a little stress out of mapping out your special evening.

Is there a Valentine's Day-themed event that we're missing in this roundup? Email us at red@theadvocate.com.

Friday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, Feb. 17

"IN THE NEXT ROOM": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A comedy about marriage, intimacy, medicine and the invention of the vibrator. $19-$25. (225) 924-6496; theatrebr.org.

Saturday, Feb. 9

I HEART MY ZOO DAY: 9:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A Valentine's Day-themed day at the zoo. Regular admission applies. (225) 775-3877; brzoo.org.

"LOVE LETTERS": 6 p.m., Juban's Creole Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road. A Valentine's dinner theater performance of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters." Presented by Red Magnolia Theatre Company as part of its new Readers Theatre Series, featuring Jennifer Johnson and Bill Martin. Dinner begins at 6 p.m.; curtains at 7:30 p.m. $55. (225) 300-6297; redmagnoliatc.org.

Saturday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 12

"BE MY VALENTINE" TEA & CHOCOLATE PAIRINGS: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Store owner Anne Milneck will lead a talk and tasting about tea and chocolates. $45. redstickspice.com.

Sunday, Feb. 10

VALENTINE'S DAY MASSACRE 11: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Hip-hop showcase featuring Burrge, Bukk Fast Game, Jay Da Wizard and more. Presented by thaantidote.com. Red carpet affair at 2:30 p.m.; show starts at 4 p.m. Free.

BIG RIVER EXPRESS VALENTINE'S BASH: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Club Coozan, 10920 Mead Road. Pre-Valentine's potluck party with music by Big River Express. (225) 295-3200; clubcoozan.com.

Monday, Feb. 11

VALENTINE ZOO ANIMAL SIGN STORYCRAFT: 4 p.m., Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St. For ages 6 to 9. Reading Else Minarik's "Little Bear's Valentine" and making a Valentine zoo animal sign. Free. (225) 354-7060; ebrpl.com.

BRICKYARD'S LONELY HEARTS DINNER: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Three-course dinner "brought to you by the heartbreaks and triumphs of chef Danny Wilson." Featuring Sicilian mac 'n' cheese, sous vide seared steak and potatoes and "sad delicious" ice cream. Paired with drinks made with Crown Royal. $25. facebook.com/brickyardsouth.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

GALENTINE'S DAY AT FW GALLERY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. BR Succulent Co. will be doing a mini succulent potting bar. Naturally So Yaya will take care of your skin care needs and Zoe Robison and Meghan Daniel of Beautycounty will be showing off their safer beauty options. Complimentary food and wine. This is a come-and-go event. $25 at eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

VALENTINE'S DAY FLORAL WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Bubbles & Blooms Botanical Bar will give design tips and tricks for creating a Valentine's Day floral arrangement. $65. facebook.com/bubblesandbloomsbr.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 14

LOBSTER DINNER AT TJ RIBS: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., TJ Ribs, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway and 6330 Siegen Lane. Serving Maine lobster for Valentine's Day dinners. 100 couples will receive a free photo and frame. tjribs.com.

"LOVE LETTERS": 7:30 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Performances of A.R. Gurney's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Love Letters." Cash bar, complimentary Champagne, small bites and desserts will also be available. $25-$30. (225) 387-2464; preserve-louisiana.org.

Thursday, Feb. 14

VALENTINE CREATION STATION: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Java Mama, 8645 Bluebonnet Blvd. Kids can create Valentine's Day creations and collages. $5. facebook.com/twobirdscreate.

CELEBRITY GRILL VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Celebrity Grill at Hollywood Casino, 1717 N. River Road. Three-course dinner for two, featuring beef tenderloin, lobster and Champagne. (225) 709-8777; facebook.com/celebritygrillbr.

WINE AND POETRY FOR VALENTINE'S: 6 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road. Performance by The Fugitive Poets with samples of La Divina dishes. facebook.com/ladivinabatonrouge.

SPEED DATING AT WHITE STAR MARKET: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Speed dating rounds start at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes two drink tickets. $20. facebook.com/whitestarbr.

SINGLE (AND FIT) VALENTINE'S MINGLE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bottle & Tap, 11445 Coursey Blvd. Singles event for professionals in their mid-30s through late 40s. Music by Chris Leblanc at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/bottleandtapbr.

THE LEGACY SINGLES PARTY: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Special Valentine's Day menu and music by Box and Kevin. facebook.com/thelegacyclubr.

ALEXANDER'S MARKET VALENTINE'S DAY WINE DINNER: 6:30 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. Five-course dinner paired with wines from Copper Cane Wines. $75. alexandersmkt.com.

VALENTINE'S DATE NIGHT PARTNER PAINTING: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Painting and Pinot, 7248 Perkins Road. $70 for two. paintingandpinot.com.

LOVE CONQUERS ALL FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., LSU's PMAC, North Stadium Drive. Featuring Robin Thicke, Tamar Braxton, Lil Duval, Gary Owen, Jon B. and Marsha Ambrosius. $45-$150. lcamcf.com.

JAMES LINDEN HOGG: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter James Linden Hogg will perform from and release his new album, "College Fund Vol. 3." $25. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.

"VALENTINE'S SWING": 7:30 p.m., L'Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Avenue. Dinner, dancing and big band jazz with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. $115-$165. (225) 383-0500; brso.org.

TOPS LOUNGE VALENTINE'S DAY: 7:30 p.m., TOPs Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. Featuring a performance by Justin Rendell. facebook.com/topsultralounge.

Thursday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 15

BRQ VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER: 5 p.m., BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway; and 240 Range 12 Blvd., Suite 121, Denham Springs. Special Valentine's Day menu with complimentary Champagne. (225) 372-2674; (225) 271-4054; brqrestaurant.com.

Thursday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 16

SURF & TURF MEAL FOR TWO: 7 p.m., Chef Payne Catering, 5557 Government St. Chef-prepared surf and turf dinner for two. $50. (225) 288-7289; chefpaynecatering@gmail.com.

Thursday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 17

"SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE": 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Young William Shakespeare has writer's block — until he meets Viola, who becomes his new muse. The play will also be performed Thursday, Feb. 21, though Sunday, Feb. 24. $15-$25. (225) 647-1230; actgonzales.org.

Friday, Feb. 15

SINGLES AWARENESS DAY PARTY: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road. Featuring a couple of specialty cocktails to "aid in the memory-erasing process" and a "Shred Your Ex" challenge, where Rum House will shred a picture of your ex for you. facebook.com/therumhousebatonrouge.

SPOOF NIGHT! FEBRU-SWAYZE VALENTINE'S SPECIAL: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe will spoof clips pulled from Patrick Swayze movies, with an emphasis on his more romantic roles. Rated R-ish. $11. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.

CHRISTOPHER CROSS: 8 p.m., L'Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Avenue. $25. (225) 215-7777; lbatonrouge.com.

POST-VALENTINE'S SWEETHEART MIXER: 9 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. With music by LoveTap, Dwayne Dwyane and Your Mom. facebook.com/midcityballroom.

BROKEN HEARTS CLUB: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Featuring broken heart-themed performances by KoKo Valentine and Alexa H. Milano. facebook.com/splashbr.

Saturday, Feb. 16

SCORNED LOVERS PARTY: 7 p.m. to midnight, Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd. A "getting-even" evening with tarot cards, Voodoo dolls and special cocktails dedicated to love "on the rocks." Bring pictures of your ex to throw in the fire pit. facebook.com/hayridescandal.

ELVIS MY WAY VALENTINE'S SPECIAL: 8 p.m., Center Stage at Hollywood Casino, 1717 N. River Road. Elvis tribute artist Brandon Bennett will perform some of The King's best love songs during a Valentine's Day special. $15-$50. facebook.com/hollywoodbr.

Compiled by Jake Clapp