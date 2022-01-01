theater masks
  • Tickets are on sale for the Manship Theatre's Musical Encore Series production of "I'm Every Woman" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $27. For more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.  
  • The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers" through March 20 and "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection" and "The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection" through Feb. 13. Visit lsumoa.org for more information.
  • The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Iridescence: Juried Competition" and "Iridescence" through July 31, "Playing House: Miniatures from the Permanent Collection" through Jan. 15 and "Our Louisiana" through Jan. 14. Visit lasm.org to get the details.
  • The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., is showing "The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge." Starting Jan. 20, the museum will offer free admission on every third Thursday of the month. Visit louisianastatemuseum.org/capitol-park-museum/exhibit/yellow-book-old-south-baton-rouge for more information.
  • Season tickets are on sale for the Ascension Community Theatre's 2022 season. In the lineup are "Much Ado About Nothing," March 10-26; "Of Human Bondage," May 5-15; "The Sound of Music," July 14-31; "The Marvelous Wonderettes, Sept. 29-Oct. 16; and "The Snow Show," Dec. 8-18. All shows will be performed at the theater, 823 Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Call (225) 647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org for more information.

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com

View comments