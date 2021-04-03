"Perspectives," an exhibition of work by artists Marylyn Daniel, Keith Morris, Dana Mosby and Kay Wallace, will be on view April 5-30 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
The show includes new paintings in acrylic, oil and pastel featuring the Southern landscape.
Each artist’s style is easily recognizable, yet the four painters’ connection is their depiction of the local area in a variety of media.
Daniel is showing a group of interiors; Morris is exhibiting compositions of colorful shotgun houses; “Town and Country” is the subject of pastel and oil paintings by Mosby; and interpretations of scripture is the theme of acrylic paintings by Wallace.
An artists’ reception will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 22. Admission to the reception and exhibit are free. For more information, call (225) 922-1000.