The DeBose Foundation will host "Looking Forward — Looking Back," a tribute to its "Legacy Honorees" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Boudreaux's Catering, 2647 Government St.
To be honored are Prince Armstrong, Velta J. Cross, Rebecca T. Cureau, Hazel B. Davis, Doveal A. Essex, Connie H. Hicks, Laurabeth Hicks, Geraldine Simms, Aolar Wilson and Anne B. Wright.
The organization initially was established during the 1974-75 school year as a project of the Southern University Division of Music Piano Department under the leadership of Aldrich Adkins. In 1986, it was designated a nonprofit and focused on achieving excellence in its visual and performing arts festival series in schools, the Legacy project of the DeBose Cabaret and the DeBose National Piano Competition.