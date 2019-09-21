The LSU College of Art & Design's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery is highlighting work by its professors and instructors through Sunday, Oct. 6, in "Recent Work: LSU School of Art Faculty Exhibition."
Here's a sampling of some of the pieces, but there's much more to see in the gallery, located on the first floor, Convention Street side of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Admission is free and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 485-8748 or visit glassellgallery.org.