Baton Rouge Gallery is showing work by artist members Paul Dean, Leslie Friedman, Nonney Oddlokken and Kelly A. Mueller through Dec. 23.
Hours for the gallery at 1515 Dalrymple Drive are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Face masks and social distancing are required during gallery visits.
Dean's exhibit, "Fractured Fortunes," was inspired by Chinese fortune cookies and the cut-up experiments of William Burroughs and Brion Gysin. Dean has cut and rearranged fortune cookie fortunes and grafted them on repurposed and repainted thrift store shelf craft to make contemplative objects. He lets viewers decide the objects' meanings.
Friedman's show, "Wrenches and Starlight Mints," is an outgrowth of her ongoing work, "Yaddah Yaddah Yaddah," based on a fictitious all-female, all-Jewish biker gang led by her alter-ego, Challah Knish. The focal point is a wall-hanging composed of all the things Challah Knish would have at the bottom of her purse, from crumpled shopping lists to cinnamon buns.
Mueller, whose large and textural art centers on the tension between natural forces and systems, and the human tendency to subvert these systems. Her exhibit, "Revelation 2020" focuses on four of the seven seals in the Book of Revelations.
Oddlokken was raised by an agoraphobic aunt and working mother, which led to her most recent work, "Tiny, Little Fables." The amalgamation of these memories alongside Catholic references, Cajun folklore and a sprinkle of New Orleans Voodoo are seen in her art, which employs handmade papers, found imagery, embroidery and hand-stitched gold embellishments.