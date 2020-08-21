Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre had to cancel its Dancin' at the Mansion fundraiser in the spring, so is now holding a virtual fundraiser on Aug. 30.
All of the silent auction items intended for the original event are now part of a one-day “Buy Now” sale, giving patrons the chance to buy at 10% off the listed value.
Multiple virtual events will accompany the auction sale with free yoga/stretch at 1:15 p.m. and Ballet for Beginners at 2:30 p.m. classes on Facebook Live.
The highlight of the day is the Virtual Speakeasy hosted by Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar at 5 p.m. Join local mixologists as they lead happy hour guests in a craft cocktail lesson via a Zoom link. All of the ingredients for two cocktails and a cheese and charcuteries board will be provided, along with any tools needed. Pick up of beverage ingredients and food will begin at noon Aug. 28 and continue until 4 p.m. Aug. 30.
Tickets for the event are $40 at one.bidpal.net/brbt2020/ticketing. Facebook live events can be accessed at Baton Rouge Ballet’s Facebook page or at one.bidpal.net/brbt2020/custom/custom7.
Additional menu items available for purchase as well at tallulahrestaurant.com.