Get ready to do "The Time Warp" again when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "The Rocky Horror Show" on Oct. 17.
This marks the fifth year the theater will stage the R-rated, campy cult musical in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Richard O'Brian's musical, directed by Brandon Guillory, opens with clean-cut suburban couple Brad, played by Thomas Luke, and Janet, played by Savannah Chiasson, who get caught with a flat tire in the middle of nowhere.
They seek help from the devilishly charming transvestite Dr. Frank N Furter, played by Clay Donaldson. What they discover in his mysterious laboratory is a time warp of sexual and scientific possibilities — and, perhaps, true love.
The interactive musical became a movie and started a 35-year nonstop cultural phenomenon.
"The Rocky Horror Show" will begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 17; 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18-19; and 8 p.m. Oct. 24-26.
Audience participation is encouraged, so dress up in your favorite "Rocky Horror" attire to enjoy the fun. Bags of props will be available for $5 in the lobby one hour before performances. Outside props will not be permitted.
General admission tickets are $31 and $20 for students at (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org.