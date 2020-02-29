To commemorate the opening 15 years ago of the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center, the museum will host a reception on March 5 to open "Living With Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections."
The reception and celebration at the museum, 100 Lafayette St., will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a gallery tour and commentary at 7 p.m. Those attending also can sit for a quick portrait by local artist Brad Bourgoyne.
The exhibition, which runs through June 14, celebrates art collecting in Baton Rouge through the loan of extraordinary works from nine private collections, celebrating the creative spirit that binds artists to collectors and collections to institutions.
"Living with Art," curated by the museum Executive Director Daniel Stetson, features a wide selection of media, periods and styles, ranging from German Expressionists to Southern self-taught artists; French Impressionism and international artists to Louisiana artists; and from painting to porcelain to bronzes and photography.
Programs coinciding with the show will be:
- Free First Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 — Collector Q&A on both the third and fifth floors of the Shaw Center. The afternoon also will include a lecture on collecting by LSU Art History Professor Darius Spieth, family activities and live music followed by figure drawing with model on fifth floor. Admission is free.
- Third Thursday: 6 p.m. April 16 — Gallery Talk featuring collector Ben Jeffers. The evening includes an art activity and live blues music. Admission is $10; $5 for museum members and students and LSU faculty with ID.
- Free First Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 — "Navigating the Art Market" with Arthur Roger, of Roger Gallery; Neal Alford, of Neal Auction Co.; and George Clark, of Taylor Clark Gallery. The afternoon also includes the program, "Caring for Art," with museum staff, a gallery talk with conservator Susie Seborg Anders, family activities and live music. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.