Call it the long-awaited sequel to Of Moving Colors' 2016 production, "You Tell Me," when the professional dance company asked 13 people in the community to tell their stories through dance.
This time, the company chose 12 community storytellers for its March 22 season finale, "Tell Me More," in the Manship Theatre.
“What we wanted was their stories,” said Garland Goodwin Wilson, the company's artistic director. “And what we received was so great and distinctly different."
The storytellers, called "guest choreographers," are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Lauren Crump, project manager of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Madeline Ellis, maker and owner of Mimosa Handcrafted; Kate Freeman, a physician at Ochsner Health System; Teddi Hessburg, events director for the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation; the late Paul Marks Jr., mediator for Blessed Memory and past bar president who died unexpectedly on March 8; Tom Martin, president and CEO of Pod Pack International; Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs at Southern University; Greg Milneck, owner of Digital FX; Johnny Palazzotto, owner of PAL Productions; Elizabeth "Boo" Thomas, former president and CEO of CPEX; and Tyrus Thomas, a community activist and former LSU and NBA player.
“This is an incredible outlet for all sorts of professionals in our city to unlock a new creative avenue in their mind,” Wilson said. “Some shared ideas, some chose music, some walked into the studio and demonstrated movements, and all of our choreographers created a work of art like they never have before."
Some storytellers spoke about themselves, while others were inspired by people or special events in their lives.
"Lauren Crump is Maxine Crump's niece," Wilson said. "Her grandfather was one of the first slaves sold at Georgetown, and there is a building there renamed for him. She graduated from Georgetown, and she tells this story about her grandfather and her family."
Marks' story looks at relationships and family, and Palazzotto's recalls when he was writing and recording a song with Bernice Tamblin.
"He remembers Elvis Presley and John Denver recording in the two studios next to them at the time," Wilson said.
Martin reflects on his love for the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, and Thomas reflects on his own life, growing up in a household without books and realizing the NBA wasn't the answer to life's problems.
"And Mayor Broome's story is about community and how this community made her who she is today," Wilson said. "There are so many, and it's such an honor to bring them to life on the stage."
Eleven company dancers and three apprentices perform to a wide range of music, everything from John Legend to the classical sounds of Vivaldi.
Choreographers are guest artists Lindsey Dietz Marchant and John Allen, both of New York; independent artist Mina Estrada; Rachel Vierck, of RAVE Dance Studio; and Bethany Jones McCullough, Courtney Landry, Julian Guillory and Wilson, all of Of Moving Colors.
The honorary choreographers also were involved in raising funds to stage the show.
"We raised money through crowdfunding, and these choreographers were able to experience that process," Wilson said. "Some really put themselves out there and rallied. It was fun to see."
And in the end, the audience will share in these stories.
"We will all get to share the explosive experience of seeing a personal, intimate, live work of art that only exists for one special moment in time," Wilson said. "It’s so inspiring to be a part of bringing works to life with these beautiful people from our city.”
'Tell Me More'
An Of Moving Colors production
WHEN: 7:30 pm. March 22.
WHERE: Manship Theatre for the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $13-$35. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org