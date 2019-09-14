SwinePalace1.JPG
LSU's Reilly Theatre is the primary home of Swine Palace, which was named for the livestock pavilion which was renovated into the theater.

 FILE PHOTO

If not New York, then where?

According to American Theatre magazine, the combined theater communities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans are among six areas outside of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles where theater is thriving.

The other listed theater communities are Boston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis/St. Paul, South Florida and Dallas/Fort Worth.

The magazine featured local actor John Bostic, who offered up a quick summary of theatrical opportunities in southeast Louisiana. The article also shows Bostic standing in front of Swine Palace's Reilly Theatre on the LSU campus.

Follow this link to read the article: https://www.americantheatre.org/2019/08/27/you-can-make-it-anywhere/?fbclid=IwAR3NO5jKeKvU-GV8ok8wVuUIZaGpuGdhdPDJPrc_j_Lagwq3REi8bti0Tx0

