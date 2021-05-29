- Admission will be free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., as part of Free First Sunday. It will also be the final day for the exhibit "The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design." Preregister for a group tour of the exhibit with museum educator Grant Benoit at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and for a rush seating demonstration by Michael Gatz, the owner of Denicola's Furniture & Upholstery, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register at lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for summer camps for youth and adults at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. For a full list and registration information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., is opening "Eat the Anthropocene with Cesar & Lois, Mycelia and Friend Entities" with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 5. The show, which runs through July 3, features art created with microorganisms and technological networks by Cesar Baio and Lucy HG Solomon. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- On June 5, the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open "Art by Bourgeois: Douglas Bourgeois" exhibition; a reception and gallery talk with Bourgeois will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 6. Registration also is open for free a "Poured Acrylic Painting Workshop" for adults with abstract artist and instructor Kellie Rountree from 10 a.m. to noon June 7. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling (225) 336-2422, Ext. 200. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Oak Knoll Country Club, 45246 Country Club Road, Hammond, will host an exhibit by the Louisiana Watercolor Society from June 1-29. The show will be open to the public, with a reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 6. For more information, visit louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
