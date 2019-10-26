HAMMOND — A music concert and lectures highlight the final days of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.
Fanfare’s finale begins on Oct. 30 with a 1 p.m. Then and Now Lecture in Pottle Auditorium. William Robison, history and political science department head, will present “Hatfield, Holyrood, Hollywood, and Halloween: Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots Go to the Movies — Again.”
Also on Oct. 30, the Centennial Women’s Suffrage Project and the National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, join in a panel discussion to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage. Free and open to the public, the discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre.
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will host Durand Jones, a SLU alum, and the Indications at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the downtown Hammond theater. Ticket prices are $36-$45 and available at the Columbia Theatre box office, 220 E. Thomas St., or by calling (985) 543-4371.
Another Then and Now Lecture will be presented at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Student Union Theatre by Jeremy Black, University of Exeter department chairman and professor of history, who will present “Why the Allies Won World War II.”
Also on Nov. 7, the Columbia Theatre will present “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” at 7:30 p.m. Charles Ross plays all the characters complete with voice impressions, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of three films into one comedic production. Ticket are $20, $13 for students. Call (985) 543-4371.
Sims Memorial Library and Friends of Sims Library will host Wine with Friends at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Sims Library on the second floor. Tickets are $45 at southeastern.edu/librarywine/index.html or via check payable to Southeastern Foundation, SLU 10896, Hammond, LA 70402.
For a complete Fanfare schedule, call (985) 543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.