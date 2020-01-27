The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has been awarded a $100,000 operations grant from the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation.
This grant was awarded on Dec. 11, 2019, and will aid the Museum in expanding its organizational capacity-building initiatives in 2020.
“We are most grateful to the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation for awarding LASM this generous grant,” President & Executive Director Serena Pandos said. “Last year, during our leadership transition, individual giving for general operations had dropped below a sustainable level. Thanks to the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation, we can continue to implement our sustainability plan, which focuses on leveraging our existing resources and expanding our capabilities wherever possible."
She added that the foundation's support will "make way for continuous improvement and progress. We cannot thank the Foundation enough for this show of support for our mission and service to the community.”
The Foundation was the principal donor for the construction of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, which opened in 2003. The Planetarium has remained one of the largest and most technologically-advanced planetariums in the southeastern region of the United States and welcomed its one-millionth visitor in 2019.
“Part of expanding our capabilities calls for us to think about innovative uses for the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, and we’re off to a great start in presenting Exploring the Hidden Music: Louisiana on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1,” Pandos said. “This conceptual performance is produced in collaboration with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital."
She said the performance connects art and science and coincides with American Heart Month. It includes internationally renowned artist, musician, and architect Christopher Janney, whose work is currently on view at the museum, as well as Baton Rouge musicians George Bell and Quiana Lynell, who are native to Baton Rouge.
Pandos’ first year at LASM is the latest in a 25-year career span of transformational leadership in museums, nine years of which include serving as an art and science museum director. During that time, she has developed a successful track record of developing and implementing strategies for best practices in the areas of sustainability, community engagement, cultural arts, science education, service offerings, economic development, and the responsible stewardship of public and private funds.
“The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is a community asset for education, culture, and economic development,” she said. “This past year, we have doubled our efforts in every department toward constant improvement, expanded capabilities, and sustainability. Feedback from our visitors and stakeholders indicate that the fruits of our efforts are beginning to show.”
For more information, visit lasm.org.