Playmakers of Baton Rouge is putting a twist on its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The main characters — Tatiana, queen of the fairies, and her king, Oberon — will speak each other's lines.
Director Shane Stewart guarantees the story will be as funny as ever when Playmakers takes the stage at 2 p.m. on May 15-16 in the Square at Pointe-Marie.
Tatiana is being played by Payj Ruffins and Oberon by Joey Fields. Both are 17.
"Switching the dialogue is an exercise that's done in theater classes," Stewart said. "We've also switched the dialogue between our other male and female characters. Our emphasis is creating a story with stronger women, and this puts them in control of the situation. The story is still the same, but the characters have a different perspective."
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" consists of several subplots revolving around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta of Athens. The first story involves a mix-up among four Athenian lovers, while the second involves an amateur acting group planning a play to perform at the wedding.
All of the action takes place in a forest inhabited by Oberon, Tatiana and the fairies, who delight in manipulating the humans.
And among the fairies is the play's most popular character, Puck, played by 18-year-old Cagle Kaough, a graduating senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. Puck is charged with casting a love spell, which is ultimately botched, causing chaos and comedy.
In the standard version of this play, Oberon would be Puck's boss, but Playmakers' perspective changes that.
"Tatiana is more aggressive," said Ruffins, a graduating senior at Zachary High School. "She's strong without losing her femininity."
As for Oberon, he "has become more sensitive," said Fields, who will be a senior at Zachary High School in the fall. "He's softer, but he's still a guy."
Stewart said by mixing things up, young actors will have an opportunity to step into roles they normally wouldn't get to play.
"They're having fun with it," he said. "And I think the audience will enjoy this perspective of the play.
Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 578-6996 or at playmakersbr.org.