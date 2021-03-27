- The Associated Women in the Arts will open an art exhibit celebrating the 200th anniversary of John James Audubon's arrival in Louisiana on April 1 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. This exhibit features works with an Audubon theme by association members. It runs through June 1. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., also will open on April 1 an exhibit of photography by Howard G. Buffett called "40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World," which documents the world's hunger crisis. The show runs through June 27 with free admission. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The deadline for the Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods Red Beans, Sausage and Rice art competition is extended to April 22. The competition commemorates Louisiana’s iconic Monday meal. The contest is open to fifth graders and older across the state of Louisiana. Entries are welcome in every category except photography. For more details, go to MondayTradition.com/Contest/, where you also can fill out an entry form and upload up to three photos of your work.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St. will open the exhibit "Created Spaces" with a reception from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 3. The exhibit showcases young local talents Isaiah78th, Ugo and YANA (Briyana Jackson). It opens with an event featuring screenings from Wesley Ennis and Mia Upshaw, as well as musical performances by CVLEB, Diego and Jireh. The exhibit runs through April 25. Viewings are by appointment. Email meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org. The venue also is featuring films, performances, art events and talks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday at twitch.tv/yeswecannibal. On April 4, the program will be "Meat Meet #12," featuring a performance and interview with hip-hop artist and producer GBA Yung Lavage. All events are free.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host "Eggstravaganza," an old-fashioned spring celebration in partnership with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 28. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana" through June 30, "Black Nature: Letitia Huckaby" through July 10, "Raine Bedsole: Water and Dreams" through Dec. 3, "Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters" through April 3 and "LaChaun Moore: 17845" through May 29. For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments