Frank B. Wickes, LSU director of bands emeritus, will receive an honorary doctor of arts degree at the university’s spring commencement exercises on May 10-11.
Wickes served as director of bands at LSU from 1980 to 2010. During his tenure, Wickes conducted the LSU Wind Ensemble, taught courses in graduate wind conducting and wind literature, and served as director of the LSU Tiger Marching Band. He was honored by LSU in 1999 with an endowed Alumni Professorship and again in 2000 with a special recognition from the chancellor.
Under Wickes’ direction, the Tiger Band received the Sudler Trophy in 2002 for a distinguished history of marching and performance excellence. Wickes was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2009.
Wickes also has served as president of the Southern Division of the College Band Directors National Association and president of the American Bandmasters Association. He continues to act as clinician and mentor to band programs across the nation, having conducted more than 40 All-State honor bands and actively participating in numerous national workshops, such as the National Music Camp at Interlochen, Michigan.
The announcement of Wickes' honorary degree was made at the 2019 College Band Directors National Association conference in Tempe, Arizona, where the LSU Wind Ensemble paid tribute to him by performing “Wondrous Love” from Donald Grantham’s “Southern Harmony,” a work Wickes and the LSU Wind Ensemble premiered at the same conference 20 years ago.
For more information, visit bands.lsu.edu.