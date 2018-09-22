Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, is showing “The World Remembers,” an exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, through Dec. 28. Admission is free. (225) 922-1000.
Tickets are on sale for the Sept. 27 LSU Wind Ensemble's concert, featuring soloist Joe Skillen on tuba in the LSU Union Theatre. Tickets are $18 at lsu.edu/cmda.
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "And Then There Were None" opening Sept. 27 at the theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $15-$20 at actgonzales.org.
The Baton Rouge Concert Band will play a free fall concert, "Synesthesia: Music in Color," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's opening performance by Doug Varone and Dancers at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the LSU Union Theatre, LSU campus. Tickets are at batonrougeballet.org.
Tickets are on sale for Kidoons and WYRD Productions' "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre's "Love, Loss and What I Wore," opening Oct. 12 in the Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $25 at redmagnolia.org.
Tickets are on sale for Cirque du Soleil's first ice show coming to Baton Rouge from Jan. 3-6 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a film screening with filmmaker Nick Campbell of the documentary "A. Hays Town: From House to Home" at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. hilliardmuseum.org.