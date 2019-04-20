- "Brandon Ballengee — Ghosts of the Gulf" is showing at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100. Ballengee creates images using a process of chemically clearing and staining deceased species collected from Gulf of Mexico since the 2010 oil spill. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com. Ballengee also is featured in "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengee" through Aug. 11 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "13 the Musical," opening April 25 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "West Side Story," opening April 25 at the theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. actgonzales.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Explorers Club," opening April 26 on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25, $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The Pointe Coupee Parish Museum, 8348 False River Road, New Roads, will host a Spring Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27. Refreshments will be served and tours will be given by docents. (225) 638-7788.
- Tickets are on sale for two performances of New Venture Theatre's dance musical "The Cookout" on May 4 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. newventuretheatre.org.
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s public radio station KSLU 90.9FM is accepting entries for its "Cutest Pet Photo Contest." Entry deadline is May 14. kslucontests.com.
- The Festival of Words will host a free event, Music & Mic, featuring Nia DeCoux and Jacqueline Lewis-Langston at 7 p.m. April 24 at Chicory's Coffee & Café, 219 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Grand Coteau. Guests can bring their own poems, songs or stories for the open mic. (678) 561-0216 or nia.decoux@gmail.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
