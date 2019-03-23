- The LSU Libraries Special Collections is opening "On the Moon: Commemorating the Lunar Landing and the Year 1969 (on Earth) with Rare Books, Literary Works, and Contemporary Collections" on March 25 in Hill Memorial Library on campus. Admission is free. lib.lsu.edu/special
- Sixteen artists from south Louisiana will participate in the 54th Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show in historic downtown Jackson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29-31. Admission is $10 and is good for all three days. Proceeds fund historic preservation projects in the community. jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Fetch Clay, Make Man," opening March 29 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, visit newventuretheatre.org.
- Registration is open for "Studio Saturday: Camera Construction" at 1 p.m. March 30 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. lasm.org
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present Artrageous, an interactive art and music experience, at 7:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $35-$45, with $15 tickets available for ages 12 and younger, and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at (985) 543-4371 or at columbiatheatre.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an artist's talk with John Hathorn at 6 p.m. March 27. Hathorn is an artist and painting professor in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of the Arts. hilliardmuseum.org
- The Hilliard Museum also will be hosting "Community Discussion: Incarceration" at 6 p.m. March 29, featuring Dianne Mouton-Allen mediating a discussion addressing the exhibition "Slavery, The Prison Industrial Complex." hilliardmuseum.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
