For want of a pen, a 10-year-old girl becomes part of a community.
That's the story of "Brooklyn Bridge," a witty and thoughtful play by Melissa James Gibson being brought to the stage by LSU Theatre for its first Theatre for a Young Audience production.
The play opens Tuesday, Nov. 19, with performances running through Nov. 24 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building on campus.
Directed by New Orleans native Lori Elizabeth Parquet, the charming story centers on a Shasha, played by Zoë Springfloat, who is a latchkey kid whose report on the Brooklyn Bridge is due tomorrow. The problem is, she can’t find a pen to write it.
Her procrastination helps her meet her extraordinary neighbors, and connect with the quirky and caring community around her.
Parquet, a successful actress and playwright, who moved from the Crescent City to New York, recently turned her focus to directing. Following a production this summer of "Top Dog/Underdog" at Princeton University, Parquet took leave from the world-renowned Public Theatre in New York to direct the LSU production.
Gibson has a distinguished playwright career and recently has worked in television writing for "The Americans" and "House of Cards."
Performances are scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 19-20, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 24 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets are $12 to $22 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre or (225) 578-3527.