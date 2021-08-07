"Southern Cultural Identity," a new show by members of the Associated Women in the Arts, begins with an open house from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway.
Some of the participating artists will be available during the event to talk about their work.
The show will feature work by more than 20 artists in a wide variety of mediums highlighting Baton Rouge and other Southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture.
Participating local artists include Kathy Daigle, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Amy Couvillion, Shirley Young, SuEllen Lithgoe, Lori Nunn, Tori Holeman, Janice Evans, Kay Wallace, Nanci Charpentier, Andrea Phillips, Carole Sexton, Dana Mosby, Marylyn Daniel, Muriel Prejean, Sharon Richard, Margaret Shipley and Terri Dakmak.
The show and reception are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through Sept. 18. Masks are required to enter the show.
Regular gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.