Something evil lurks in Mau Mau's household, something her granddaughters can't escape.
And as time passes in UpStage Theatre's production of "Daughters of the Mock," an invisible curtain falls to reveal that the evil isn't in Mau Mau's home — it lurks in Mau Mau.
"Years ago, a man wronged Mau Mau," says Ava Brewster Turner, the company's artistic director and founder. "She called upon the Mock to right it for her, and since then, there are no men in her household."
Mau Mau, played by Shayla Moses, passed her "gift" of the Mock down to her daughter, Oralia (Seynabou Diack), whose husband died because of it.
And Oralia has given it to one of her daughters, Maneta (HiraMaja Dupas), who was married and had two sons. All three males died.
Now granddaughter Amanita, played by Cinnamon Hankton, is home from college, clueless about the Mock. She's also clueless about her grandmother's intentions.
"Mau Mau is planning to pass the Mock down to Amanita, and Amanita wants no part of it," Turner says. "But she doesn't have a choice. None of them do."
"Daughters of the Mock" was written by Turner's Grambling State University classmate Judi Ann Mason, who, at age 19, was one of the youngest playwrights to have a work produced on Off-Broadway.
Norman Lear later hired Mason as a writer for "Good Times" and she went on to write for other network television hits including "A Different World."
But she never stopped writing plays, and "Daughters of the Mock" was produced only twice on Off-Broadway.
"This will be the first time it will be staged outside of New York," Turner says. "And we thought this would be a good time of year to do it, because it's October and Halloween."
"It deals with something like Voodoo, and Judi loved writing plays like this," Turner says. "It's shrouded in Louisiana superstition tradition. She was only 54 when she died in 2008. A lot of times she would write her plays, then say, 'Well, I have this play, and I just want to see how it goes.' And we'd just get it in the written form and try it out."
Now the invisible Mock rules the stage through Mau Mau, which is Moses' first-ever stage role, which she'll first perform at UpStage's dinner theater on Oct. 21, then again at a regular performance on Halloween night.
"I looked at my expressions in the mirror a lot while I was preparing for this part," she says.
Moses has created a convincing character in Mau Mau, casting an eeriness on the stage during rehearsal. It's a dark electricity that Diack feeds upon as Mau Mau's obedient daughter, Oralia.
"She's a good daughter in that she carries the Mock successfully," Diack says. "It doesn't matter that her husband has died because of it, and it doesn't matter to her that her daughter's husband and two sons died. Her daughters are defiant, but she wants them to respect Mau Mau and the Mock."
So is there an escape route for the granddaughters?
"They can't get away from Mau Mau and the Mock, even if they move away," Turner says. "Mau Mau is always there, and she's determined to pass down her gift. There's even one point in the story where she takes away Maneta's voice, then asks, 'Do you know who I am now?'"
The show is part of UpStage's 2018 season theme of "Family Ties."
"This is a family, but it's a different kind of family," Turner says.
'Daughters of the Mock'
WHEN: Dinner Theater 2 p.m. Sunday; regular performance 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
WHERE: UpStage Theatre, 9401 Cortana Place, Entrance 1 at Cortana Mall.
ADMISSION: $36, dinner theater; $21, regular performance
TICKETS/INFORMATION: (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz. Tickets for the dinner theater must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door.