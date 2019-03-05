The Musical Theatre Club at LSU has the remedy for your post-carnival blues — more revelry.
The club stages its 17th annual "Singo!" musical review Friday, March 8, in the LSU Union Theater.
The show is free, and the music will be nonstop as 41 performers sing and dance to popular Broadway and movie musical songs from the 1960s to the present.
This year's theme is "Homecoming."
"We're looking at a sense of place this year," said Jonathan Thomas, who is co-directing with fellow club member Savannah Chiasson. "So many people feel left out. We chose songs about being who you are. It's about finding your place in the world."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Twenty-five songs from such musicals as "Matilda," "Cabaret," "Spring Awakening," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Grease" will be performed to the accompaniment of a seven-piece band.
"Singo!" is a year-end tradition handed down by the LSU Musical Theatre Class, which was discontinued in 2016. Class members formed the club, and not only continued performing "Singo!," but also began staging an annual full-length musical.
Club members represent a variety of majors across LSU's academic spectrum.
Singo!
The Musical Theatre Club of LSU's musical revue
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8
WHERE: LSU Union Theater.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. lsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/musicaltheatreclub.