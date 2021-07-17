Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is returning to a season of live performances, some of which will take place in the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The season begins on Oct. 17 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. by Philadanco!, a Philadelphia-based company that has been instrumental in bridging cultural divides in the dance world since 1970. The company's performances will be held at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
On Dec. 18-19, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" returns, with four performances in the River Center Theatre. The company once again will be joined by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra for the performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day in the River Center Theatre.
The ballet company's season finale will be the revival of its mainstage production of "Rapunzel" on March 26-27. This show is choreographed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox. With professional guest artists, this performance will showcase the talents of the company, along with the promising dancers of the Youth Ballet. A matinée performance at 2 p.m. will be presented March 26-27.
Season tickets are now available. You can choose the full season with all three performances for $149 or the Storybook season package, which includes "The Nutcracker" and "Rapunzel," for $105. Both packages include benefits and 10% discounts off individual ticket pricing.
For tickets, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org/season-directory.