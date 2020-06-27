- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Artsplosion! summer camp, which has been extended to four weeks. Enrollment is limited to 16 campers per week to comply with the state's coronavirus regulations. The cost is $275 per week, and the camp is open to youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's free Sunday in the Park concert series is going virtual in conjunction with the Ebb & Flow Festival with performances by Judy Davis, featuring the Bobby Campo Quartet on June 28 and Parish County Line on July 5. The digital content for these concerts will be released through the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s YouTube account and will be shared across the Arts Council’s social media platforms, as well as the Ebb & Flow platforms. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- The deadline for submissions to the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's 2020 Treasures of Pointe Coupee exhibit is July 10. The 11th annual show will run Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23 at the Julian Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. For requirements and registration forms for both the exhibit and the accompanying Petite Gallerie, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments