Retiring Director Carol S. Gikas has led the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for 39 years and guided it through momentous periods of change.
Not only did Gikas shepherd the building and opening of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and Bert S. Turner Family Atrium, but she also steadily guided the expansion of the museum’s permanent collection. Now the museum is spotlighting the longtime director's contributions in its new exhibit, "Selections from the Museum Collection: Honoring Carol S. Gikas."
The show runs through Jan. 20.
Approximately 1,400 artworks indicative of a wide range of creative expression and cultural influences have entered the collection during Gikas’ tenure, which began in 1980.
Among noteworthy artworks are paintings by American masters Charles Burchfield, Asher B. Durand, John Marin and Reginald Marsh, as well as European artists Alexandre-Evariste Fragonard, Carl Gustaf Pilo and Louis Edmond Pomey.
The number of sculptures by Ivan Meštrović, as well as drawings, also increased substantially. Compelling works by Louisiana Modernists dating from 1900 to 1950 by Knute Heldner, Paul Ninas and Will Henry Stevens, among others, also entered the collection.
Additional artworks of historic merit include a Walter Anderson watercolor, an Elizabeth Catlett sculpture and 63 prints by Adolf Dehn.
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum collection began with its founding in the early 1960s. Today, the collection numbers more than 4,000 artworks and artifacts and continues to grow every year.
