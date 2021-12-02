Siblings Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick are back on Broadway.
The Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduates who created the Tony-nominated musical “Something Rotten!” have written the music and lyrics for “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new production opening Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City. Karey Kirkpatrick also co-wrote the production’s script, an adaptation of the 1993 “Mrs. Doubtfire” movie comedy.
Before 2015’s “Something Rotten!” and their follow-up collaboration, the 2018 animated feature film “Smallfoot,” the brothers established separately high-flying careers in film and music.
The Los Angeles-based Karey Kirkpatrick’s writing and/or directing credits include “James and the Giant Peach,” “Chicken Run,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Over the Hedge.” Wayne Kirkpatrick, a Grammy-winning songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, composed hits for Eric Clapton (“Change the World”), Amy Grant “(“Every Heartbeat”), Garth Brooks, Michael W. Smith and Little Big Town.
“Mrs. Doubtfire” reunites the Kirkpatricks with “Something Rotten!” producer Kevin McCollum (“Avenue Q,” “Rent,” “In the Heights”), writer John O’Farrell and actor Rob McClure, who played the lead in “Something Rotten!”
Stepping into the dual role Robin Williams originated in the “Mrs. Doubtfire” movie, McClure plays Daniel Hillard, an unemployed actor who, disguised as elderly Scotswoman Euphegenia Doubtfire, is hired by his ex-wife to be their three children’s nanny.
Wayne Kirkpatrick, the older brother by three years, and Karey Kirkpatrick recommended McClure for the job.
“I can’t say enough good about Rob,” Karey Kirkpatrick said a few weeks ago from New York. “Everybody always says, ‘He’s got to fill those Robin Williams shoes.’ But the minute you hear him, see him singing and dancing, that goes away. We can’t imagine the show without him.”
Fathers with three children each, the Kirkpatricks’ own parental experiences inspired them to do “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
“The story is about a father who’ll do anything to be with his kids,” Wayne Kirkpatrick said. “We totally relate to that.”
After a 19-month, coronavirus pandemic-imposed hiatus, “Mrs. Doubtfire” restarted its previews in October. Originally scheduled to open in April 2020, the show closed in March of last year after three preview performances.
The Kirkpatricks were in their New York apartment working on a “Mrs. Doubtfire” song when their agent sent word of Broadway’s shutdown.
“We closed our computer and walked over to the theater,” Karey Kirkpatrick recalled. “The producer gathered everybody and said: ‘We’re going to leave everything in your dressing rooms and close for four to six weeks.’ It was longer than six weeks.”
A year to the day Broadway fell silent, the Kirkpatricks returned to “Mrs. Doubtfire” work by watching video of a preview performance. Seeing need for revisions, they rewrote the opening number, finished the song they’d been composing and, at the behest of their Tony-winning director, Jerry Zaks, added additional music.
Wayne Kirkpatrick described the show’s return to Broadway on Oct. 21 as bittersweet.
“But we picked up where we left off,” he said. “It was like, ‘OK, let’s forget all that. Where were we?’ ”
The Kirkpatrick brothers have loved participating in theatrical productions since they were in high school back in Baton Rouge.
“Whether I’m doing a Broadway show or a movie,” Karey Kirkpatrick said, “I judge everything by ‘does it feel like it felt when I was in high school.’ That was such a good feeling, everybody coming together to put the show on. When we did it in high school, everyone was there because they loved it. It wasn’t a profession yet. When we do it professionally now, we try to make it feel as little like a professional obligation as possible. You don’t want anyone there because it’s a gig.”
The brothers left Baton Rouge to pursue careers in music and film. Dropping out of landscape architecture at LSU, Wayne Kirkpatrick transferred to the music program at Belmont University in Nashville. His brother went directly from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts program to co-writing the 1990 Disney animated feature “The Rescuers Down Under.”
After years of co-writing the occasional song or screenplay, the Kirkpatricks got serious about working together with “Something Rotten!” Running for 742 performances on Broadway, their first major collaboration received 10 Tony nominations.
“We’ve had such great experiences in musical theater,” Wayne Kirkpatrick said as opening night for “Mrs. Doubtfire” loomed. “I’ve written and produced a lot of music projects. There’s intensity in that, but doing theater is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, times 10, and one of the most satisfying.”
