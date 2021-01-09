The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's new exhibit, "Experimental Light: Alyce Simon & Eva Lee," runs through July 11 in its Main and Second Floor galleries, 100 S. River Road. The show explores the work of two female artist-scientists, who have created experimental works of art, harnessing light to create original pieces. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "String Celebration" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. Jeri Lynne Johnson will conduct the concert, which will feature violinist Melissa White. Tickets are $19-$65 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.
Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., is featuring new artwork by artists KEF!, LeCrue Eyebrows, Elise Morris, J.D. Schall and Carlos Ramirez. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (225) 927 7676 or visit annconnelly.com.
Tickets are on sale for "Socially Distant Spoof Night with Pretty in Pink," featuring the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Those younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets are $11. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
The Baton Rouge Regional History Day Competition is approaching, with this year's event going online. Each category, including exhibits, will be compatible with the History Day website. Students in the sixth through 12th grades will compete for special awards and the opportunity to represent Louisiana at the National Contest in Washington, D.C. Students from 12 parishes will be eligible for the regional competition conducted by the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen. This year's theme is "Communication in History: The Key to Understanding." The deadline for uploading projects to the website is March 5, and winners will be announced March 13. To register, visit nationalww2museum.org/students-teachers/school-programs/national-history-day. For more information, contact the West Baton Rouge Museum at (225) 336-2422, ext. 203, or email amanda@wbrmuseum.org.