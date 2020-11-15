On Nov. 20, starting at 6:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery's premier live art auction, KINETICS, returns with its fun and fast-paced auction with bidding opening at $100 for more than 30 original works of art.
This year, the event will be held online. The event is free, but registration is required at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
The works up for bid represent some of the region's most talented and prolific artists, each piece being awarded to the last (virtual) paddle standing by professional auctioneer Brian Fourroux.
The pieces up for bid include paintings, sculpture, photography, collage and mixed media works. Bidding is now open online at just $100 for each piece regardless of size or media. On Nov. 20, the live auction during the virtual event will pick up the bidding and award the works.
Every piece is available to view in the gallery through Nov. 19, during normal gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Artists whose works will be up for bid are Katrina Andry, Judi Betts, Anne Boudreau, James Burke, Rob Carpenter, Paul Dean, Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart, Leslie Elliottsmith, Malaika Favorite, Scott David Finch, Rosemary Goodell, Frankie Gould, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, David Horton, Linda Jeffers, Libby Johnson, Kelli Scott Kelley, Eleanor Owen Kerr, Phyllis Lear, Kathleen Lemoine, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Sam Losavio, Marcus McAllister, Craig McCullen, Matt Morris, Kelly A. Mueller, Jacqueline Dee Parker, Mary Jane Parker, Steve Schmidt, Van Wade-Day and Michaelene Walsh.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go directly to the artists with the remaining funds supporting Baton Rouge Gallery's art exhibitions and its mission of advancing local and national contemporary artists and providing unique cultural programming.
Prior to the live auction, those attending will get a special behind-the-scenes look at the stories of the artists, volunteers and others who have helped make Baton Rouge Gallery a special place.
The night's festivities will be co-hosted by Leonard Augustus and Susannah Bing Johannsen, with a musical performance by Alabaster Stag.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.