The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., has opened two ceramics exhibits, "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection," and "The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection." Both shows will run through Oct. 17.
"Form & Fire" features more than 100 American studio ceramic works by 69 artists, many of them important figures in ceramics history. Most of these works are functional wares whose design, surfaces and glazing activate the senses.
"The Boneyard" presents the energy and legacy of ceramics demonstrations through bisque ware, which refers to the state achieved after a wet clay demo is completed and then fired once. What remains is a porous, unglazed piece that can be referenced year after year by professors and students.
The “boneyard” refers to bisque works and how they are stored in studio spaces for teaching and ceramics demonstrations. It is known for its unique display on high shelves in the studio showcasing a variety of techniques, improvisation and skill.
Included in "The Boneyard" are more than 200 bisque works that provide a valued resource for the LSU School of Art’s top-10 ranked ceramics program. The ever-growing collection will be displayed at the museum to imitate the classroom use of the boneyard.
This exhibition will feature rotating displays and a demonstration space that will be used by MFA students, local artists and visiting artists, allowing visitors to watch them at work.
Upcoming programs will include an artist talk and live ceramics demonstration by Lisa Orr from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1, and a ceramics talk with Garth Johnson on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. This program also will feature Paul Phillips and Sharon Sullivan, curator of ceramics at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, New York.
Both of these programs are free, but registration is required at bit.ly/lsumoacelebrateclay.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.