In addition to its online offerings, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is again holding programs at the 100 S. River Road facility.
“It is important to serve our community both in-person and digitally during this time,” said Serena Pandos, LASM's president and executive director. “As Louisiana enters Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening, and following our extremely successful, sold-out pilot reopening program on May 30, we are excited to present more in-person programs as we are able. We are adhering to science-based safety protocols, including requiring visitors and staff to wear masks, seating groups 6-feet apart in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and following Louisiana’s 50% capacity guidelines.”
In-person programming now includes Music Festival events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Starry, Starry Saturday events from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, both in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Shopping in the Museum Store is available before and after events.
Music Festival evenings will feature a rotating line-up of music shows, including the brand-new "Laser Queen" and the popular "Laser Beatles," "The Pink Floyd eXperience," "America’s Musical Journey" and other giant screen movies on the dome. Tickets are $20; $10 for members.
Starry, Starry Saturday mornings will begin with an interactive, presenter-led Family Hour Stargazing, which includes an exploration of the local nighttime sky for that evening followed by two shows appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $15; free for members.
Event tickets, which directly support the museum's operations, must be purchased ahead of time at lasm.org.
Plans are also being made for in-person workshops, guided exhibition tours and new Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows.
The museum is always open online at virtual-lasm.org.
“Though we are now able to incrementally reopen to the public, we have not slowed down our production of virtual content,” Pandos said. “In fact, we are now presenting a Virtual STEAM Camp designed to inspire creativity, develop critical thinking skills and foster meaningful social connections in young artists and scientists ages 6-12.”
Other virtual programming includes the return of "We Need Our Space: LIVE," hosted by the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium by way of Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Twitch, on Thursdays at noon and 7 p.m.; art and science videos uploaded weekly to virtual-lasm.org and social media; and hands-on activities.
The museum also now is hosting virtual birthday parties. Contact birthdays@lasm.org to customize a virtual celebration