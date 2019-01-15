For Sister Gertrude Morgan and the Rev. Howard Finster, art was a way to spread the word of God.
For Clementine Hunter, it was a way to tell about life in and around Melrose Plantation.
And Prophet Royal Robertson used it to slam his wife, Adell. She left him for another man, and art was the outlet for his obsessive anger.
Art was necessary to their lives. And so it was for some 50 other artists in the Capitol Park Museum's exhibit, "Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Collection," which runs through June 30.
None of these artists had formal training. Most picked up pencils or paintbrushes because they felt compelled to do so.
"Some of these artists are older or disabled or mentally ill, and many live in rural areas," says Joyce Miller, Louisiana State Museum historian. "Many are African-American or come from an ethnic background. The categories for their work have included outsider, folk, naive and primitive."
But sometimes the categories described more than the artwork.
"When their work was called outsider art, the category also described the artists themselves," Miller says. "Their art reflected their idiosyncrasies, religious and political beliefs. But that description eventually fell out of favor, because it marginalized them."
Miller chose the pieces for this show from more than 100 donated in 1998 to the state museum by Kurt Gitter and his wife, Alice Rae Yelen, former assistant director for education at New Orleans Museum of Art. The couple spent the decade before their donation collecting contemporary, self-taught art throughout the South. The couple met and, in many cases, befriended the artists behind "Soul of the South."
And the Gitters soon learned that artists' stories were synonymous with their art.
There's Finster's story of how a voice told him to dip his finger in paint. That was the start of the Georgia-born preacher's Christian ministry through art.
He also began constructing "Paradise Gardens," filling the yard of his Pennville, Georgia, home with art pieces, each conveying his spiritual beliefs.
"His children sold some of his work after he died," Miller says. "But there's still a lot of it left in 'Paradise Gardens,' and people are still allowed to visit."
In 1984, R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe collaborated with Finster on a painting for the cover of the group's second album, "Reckoning." The following year, the Talking Heads commissioned Finster to paint a cover for the group's 1985 album, "Little Creatures."
"Johnny Carson liked to have him as a guest on 'The Tonight Show,' in the 1970s, so he became known," Miller says. "But he still painted as his ministry."
A painting and wood sculptures by Finster are featured in the show, as are paintings by equally famous, self-taught artist Sister Morgan.
Like Finster, Morgan painted for her ministry. She was born Gertrude Williams in LaFayette, Alabama, in 1900, married Will Morgan in 1928 and left their home in Columbus, Georgia, after hearing a voice calling her to preach.
Morgan settled in New Orleans in 1939, where she maintained a ministry in her Lower 9th Ward home.
In 1956, she said God told her to paint. Her works are filled with both images and words. Sometimes the passages are Biblical scripture, other times they are called visual glossolalia or "speaking in tongues."
Fans of her artwork included Andy Warhol and photographer Lee Friedlander, who also used Sister Morgan as a subject in his photos. Poet and performer Rod McKuen used 13 of her pieces to illustrate a book of Bible quotations, "God's Greatest Hits."
Morgan referred to herself as the "bride of Christ," often painting self-portraits of herself dressed in her daily white garb sitting next to a Christ figure. Two of those portraits are in this show.
Then there's Hunter, who was working as a cook at Melrose Plantation along the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish, when she picked up a tube of paint left behind by New Orleans artist Alberta Kinsey.
Though Melrose was a working plantation, its matron, Cammie Henry, also ran it as a colony for artists and writers.
"It's believed she picked up this tube of paint and began, as she called it, 'marking pictures,'" Miller says. "She painted on anything she could find, and in her paintings you can see the stories of everyday life around her."
Two of Hunter's works are in the show. She would become the first African-American woman to have a solo exhibition at the Delgado Museum, now the New Orleans Museum of Art. Today, her paintings sell for thousands of dollars.
Finally, there's Robertson. His need to paint revolved around an obsession with his wife.
Robertson was born in St. Helena Parish in 1936, and moved to Baldwin where he worked as a sign painter and married Adell Brent. The couple had 11 children before Adell left their 19-year marriage for another man.
The self-proclaimed prophet had paranoid schizophrenia. He said he had a vision of God driving a space ship, an image that shows up in his art. But he also filled his artwork with prophecies about Adell. He posts warnings, calls her names and predicts that she will end up in hell.
And like the other artists, he bares his soul in his art.
'Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Collection'
An exhibit of work by some 50 noted self-taught, southern artists.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Through June 30
WHERE: Capitol Park Museum, 601 N. 4th St.
ADMISSION: $6; $5 students, seniors, active military; free for ages 6 and younger.
INFORMATION: (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum