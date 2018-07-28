- Auditions for the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus will be Aug. 1-12, by appointment, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. The audition consists of singing a prepared piece, sight reading and matching pitches played on the piano. Highlights of the season include singing "Carmina Burana" with the Acadiana Symphony in Lafayette, a holiday concert and Durufle’s "Requiem" with the Baton Rouge Symphony. Rehearsals are on Monday nights at the LSU School of Music. Contact chorusmaster David Shaler at (225) 924-6269, ext. 233, or dashaler@gmail.com to make an appointment. For information, visit brso.org/chorus.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors' production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie," opening Aug. 16 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. The show kicks off Theatre Baton Rouge's 2018-19 season. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," opening Aug. 11 at Cortana Mall, entrance 1, 9401 Cortana Place. Tickets are $21 at upstagetheatre.biz.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "Hands-On Happenings: Back to School Bags" from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 in its atrium. Participants will create their own pencil bags for back-to-school, along a cosmetics bag for traveling. Admission is free during the museum's monthly First Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The day will included unlimited planetarium shows for $6. For information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.