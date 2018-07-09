When the Ascension Community Theatre opens Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on July 12, it will be a family affair.
And not just onstage at the Pasqua Theatre in Gonzales where the story unfolds about King Triton's youngest mermaid daughter Ariel and her quest for love.
"We're a family theater, and everyone knows that we cast families in our plays," says director Lorna Culmone Bourgeois. "We have 37 cast members in this show, and I would say it's the biggest production that we've ever done. It's the first production we'll be performing in our newly renovated theater, and I would say it's the perfect show for this."
The musical, based on Disney's 1989 animated film, follows Ariel, who falls in love with Prince Eric in the human world above the sea. Ariel strikes a bargain with evil sea witch Ursula to get into the human world, which ends up costing Ariel her voice. The little mermaid is then given three days to receive the "kiss of true love" from Eric. If she's successful, she will remain a human; if not, she will transform back into a mermaid and be forever imprisoned by Ursula.
Molly Beth Blanchard plays Ariel, while Tristian Sholar plays Prince Eric. And this is where the family connections start.
Blanchard's parents have both choreographed shows for Ascension Community Theatre and Theatre Baton Rouge, but this time, both will be in the audience while their 16-year-old daughter is onstage.
Sholar, however, was so enthusiastic about his role as the prince that it inspired his 46-year-old uncle, Curt Chenevert, to audition for the musical.
"I'm not really his uncle, though we're related," Chenevert explains. "It's one of those situations where you're an older cousin, but they call you Uncle Curt."
Chenevert brought along his daughter, Maeleah, and she landed the role of Ariel's sister, Arista.
Chenevert, who originally auditioned for the part of the elderly character, Grimsby, landed the role of role of Sebastian the crab after doing a read with Margaret Lipscomb, who was auditioning to play Scuttle the seagull.
"So we got together onstage, looked at the script and started whispering," Chenevert says. "Then we started doing the entire scene without the script. We stopped after singing the first verse of the song and looked out — everyone's jaws had dropped. They forgot they were watching an audition."
This family affair of play also includes Elizabeth Lyon Durapau, who saw the play as an opportunity to act with her stepdaughter, Olivia Durapau.
Elizabeth Durapau is playing Ariel's oldest sister, Atina, while Olivia will be singing and dancing in the ensemble.
"I told them that I couldn't do this play without Olivia," Durapau says.
"The Little Mermaid"
An Ascension Community Theatre production
WHEN: July 12-15, July 19-22, July 26-29. Performances at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Ascension Community Theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales.
TICKETS/INFO: $20-$30. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org